Troopers seize $23,760 worth of cocaine in Scioto County

Mar. 23—COLUMBUS — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a West Virginia man after a traffic stop in Scioto County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized 264 grams of cocaine worth approximately $23,760.

On March 12, at 9:27 p.m., troopers stopped a 2007 Toyota Sequoia with West Virginia registration for a marked lanes violation on state Route 823. While interacting with the occupants, criminal indicators were observed. A Patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed 264 grams of cocaine in a bag on the rear floor.

The passenger, Dennis Jones, 50, Huntington, W.Va., was incarcerated in the Scioto County Jail and charged with possession and trafficking in drugs, both first-degree felonies.

If convicted, he could face up to 22 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.