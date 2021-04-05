Troopers seize $26,750 worth of suspected drugs in Scioto County

The Portsmouth Daily Times, Ohio
·1 min read

Apr. 5—COLUMBUS — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a Michigan man after a stop in Scioto County.

During the traffic stop, troopers seized 100 grams of suspected cocaine, 100 grams of heroin, and 14 grams of crack cocaine worth approximately $26,750.

On March 29, at 11:59 a.m., troopers stopped a 2021 Dodge Ram 1500 with Michigan registration for a marked lanes violation on state Route 823. Criminal indicators were observed and a Patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed the contraband.

The driver, James Thompson, 50, of Detroit, was incarcerated in the Scioto County Jail and charged with possession of cocaine and heroin, both first-degree felonies.

If convicted, he could face up to 22 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.

