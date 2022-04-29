Troopers seize $52,650 worth of fentanyl in Scioto County

Apr. 29—COLUMBUS — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a Michigan woman after a stop in Scioto County.

During the traffic stop, which was part of a two-day drug interdiction effort named Operation BRIDGE, troopers seized 405 grams of fentanyl worth approximately $52,650.

On April 22, at 6:22 p.m., troopers stopped a 2020 Nissan Rogue with Massachusetts registration for a traffic violation on State Route 823 and a Patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed the contraband.

The driver, Porsha P. Taylor, 29, Detroit, was incarcerated in the Scioto County Jail and charged with possession of fentanyl and trafficking in drugs, both first-degree felonies. If convicted, she could face up to 22 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.

Operation BRIDGE ran from April 21-22 and was a tri-state initiative involving Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky. This effort focused on Lawrence and Scioto Counties in Ohio and involved the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine's Office, Ohio Narcotic Intelligence Center, RecoveryOhio and the Patrol. This initiative focused on not only removing illegal drugs and contraband from Ohio's roadways, but also providing resources to those in need of help from addiction.