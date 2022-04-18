Troopers seize $56,250 worth of suspected cocaine in Scioto County

Apr. 18—COLUMBUS — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed a felony drug charge against a Michigan man and a Georgia man after a stop in Scioto County.

During the traffic stop, troopers seized 625 grams of suspected cocaine worth approximately $56,250.

On April 14, at 1:58 p.m., troopers stopped a 2018 Dodge Sprinter van with Michigan registration for turn signal and marked lanes violations on state Route 823. Criminal indicators were observed and a Patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed 625 grams of suspected cocaine in a suitcase in the rear cargo area.

The driver, Willie L. Coby, 52, Redford, Mich.; and passenger, Leon J. McReynolds, 48, Atlanta, were incarcerated in the Scioto County Jail and charged with possession of a schedule I substance and trafficking in drugs, both first-degree felonies.

If convicted, each could face up to 22 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.