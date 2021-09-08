Troopers seize gun and $88,200 worth of methamphetamine

Sep. 8—COLUMBUS — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a Michigan man after a stop in Scioto County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized a Glock 9mm handgun and 882 grams of methamphetamine worth approximately $88,200.

On September 5, at 5:05 p.m., troopers stopped a 2021 Chevy Malibu with Texas registration for a marked lanes violation on state Route 823. Criminal indicators were observed, and a Patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed the contraband.

The suspect, Michael D. Rogers, 31, Harper Woods, Mich., was incarcerated in the Scioto County Jail and charged with possession and trafficking in drugs, both first-degree felonies.

If convicted, he could face up to 22 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.