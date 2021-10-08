Troopers seize loaded handguns and $15,400 worth of drugs

Oct. 8—COLUMBUS — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against an Ohio man after a traffic stop in Scioto County.

During the traffic stop, troopers seized two loaded handguns, 108 grams of methamphetamine and 46 grams of heroin worth approximately $15,400.

On October 6, at 11:34 p.m., troopers stopped a 2017 Chevy Impala with Ohio registration for window tint and marked lanes violations on U.S. 23. While interacting with the occupants, troopers detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed the handguns and contraband.

The driver, Taylor J. Dennis, 23, Dayton, was incarcerated in the Scioto County Jail and charged with trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony and possession in drugs, first-degree and second-degree felonies.

If convicted, he could face up to 30 years in prison and up to a $55,000 fine.