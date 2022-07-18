Troopers seize stolen guns, arrest four young men after multi-county chase

PANAMA CITY — Four young men were arrested after a multi-county stolen-car chase that started in Tallahassee and ended in Fountain.

Authorities seized five guns when all four were caught on foot late Sunday night by K-9 units from the Bay County Sheriff's Office.

The chase began in the Tallahassee area.

Multi-agency chase

Tallahassee Regional Communication Center dispatchers issued a be-on-the-lookout bulletin at 9:39 p.m. Sunday for a stolen vehicle, according to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol's Panama City post. The FSU Police Department reported the vehicle stolen in Leon County.

A trooper in Calhoun County spotted the gold 2010 Honda heading west on State 20. He was joined by a Bay County Sheriff's deputy at State 20 and U.S. 231, where the vehicle turned south and headed toward Panama City.

Bay County deputies placed "spike strips" on U.S. 231 near Harrington Road, and when the car stopped at Oleander Street, four people ran from it, the release said. Spike strips are devices designed to immobilize a moving vehicle.

The foot chase did not last long.

A Bay County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit quickly caught up to the suspects, who range in age from 17 to 22.

Troopers said one young man had three guns, two of which had been stolen from residents in Leon and Taylor counties. The guns were confiscated from the 17- and 18-year-old suspects, according to FHP. All four suspects were detained.

The older three suspects were booked into the Bay County Jail. The fourth was also detained.

