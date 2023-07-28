Troopers seize suspected meth, heroin during traffic stop

Jul. 27—TRAVERSE CITY — A traffic stop led to the arrest of two people on suspicion of drug possession, Michigan State Police reported.

On Thursday, state troopers from the Traverse City post conducted a traffic stop on West South Airport Road near Park Drive in Garfield Township, according to Lt. Derrick Carroll.

They asked the driver — a 33-year-old Cadillac man — to exit his car after discovering he did not have a valid driver's license.

Once the driver got out, Carroll said, the Cadillac man began to reach inside his front pocket, which contained a glass pipe with a "significant amount of methamphetamine residue," troopers reported.

His front-seat passenger — a 35-year-old Traverse City woman — then told troopers she was concealing drug paraphernalia and heroin in her bra and a small bag of methamphetamine in her underwear, which she had hidden for the driver when they were being pulled over.

Carroll said she then gave those items to the police.

Both the driver and passenger were taken to the Grand Traverse County Jail facing charges of suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and driving on a suspended license as well as possession of methamphetamine and heroin.

They are currently in custody, pending their arraignment in the 86th District Court in Grand Traverse County.