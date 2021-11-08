Troopers: Sewickley woman treated at hospital for injuries after being assaulted, choked

Nov. 8—A Sewickley Township woman was treated at a Greensburg hospital over the weekend for multiple injuries after she was assaulted and choked by a Fayette County man, according to state police.

Jason C. Troupe, 19, of Dawson was arrested at a residence on the 100 block of Bluebird Road after incident at about 9 p.m. Saturday, Trooper Charles Huss reported in court documents.

Huss briefly spoke to the woman in the back of an ambulance before she was transported to Excela Health Westmoreland hospital for treatment of multiple injuries. She had multiple abrasions, bruises, cuts and red marks to her face, head, neck and back, Huss reported.

The woman told police that the pair began arguing and that Troupe then threw her to the floor, striking her with a closed fist and then kicking her. Police said the woman alleged Troupe then began choking her, repeatedly telling her "I'm going to kill you."

Troupe again threatened the woman when troopers knocked on the door, telling her "she would be done" if she answered," Huss reported.

When interviewed at the scene, Troupe told troopers that the pair often "play fight and tonight may have gone too far."

Troupe was arraigned on charges of aggravated assault, harassment, simple assault, strangulation and making terroristic threats. He was ordered held in the county jail on $25,000 bond.

According to online court dockets, Troupe was entered into the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program for first-time offenders by Fayette Judge Steve Leskinen after pleading guilty to criminal mischief, harassment, simple assault in connection with his arrest April 26 by state police following an incident in Perry Township.

ARD is a probationary program that would have permitted Troupe to expunge his record if he completed its requirements.

Troupe did not have an attorney listed in court documents.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled Nov. 15.

