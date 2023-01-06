Troopers: Sharon woman threatened with shotgun

Jan. 6—State Police said a town of Sharon woman was arrested after she threatened to use a shotgun during a dispute.

Troopers responded to a home in Wright, for the report of a domestic dispute involving a shotgun at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, a media release said. The investigation determined that during a verbal disagreement, Jessica M. Valetutto, 40, displayed and threatened the use of a shotgun. No one was injured, and the firearm was never discharged.

Valetutto was arrested and charged with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both class A misdemeanors. She was arraigned at the Wright Town Court and released on her own recognizance. Her return date was not given by the police.