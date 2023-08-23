Troopers: Sheridan and girlfriend were wearing camo; dog wasn't shot

Aug. 23—RUSSELL — In the recent shootout near Donnerville Road that led to 34-year-old fugitive Shawn G. Sheridan's death, both he and his girlfriend Chantelle Myatt were attired in camouflage, according to state police.

On July 27, Myatt was officially reported as a missing person to the Village of Canton Police Department, troopers said.

Significant resources from multiple agencies were marshaled for the pursuit of Sheridan and Myatt on Aug. 10.

Sheridan, who had evaded sentencing on July 18, was sentenced in his absence and then became a fugitive. He faced a 12.5-year prison term for shooting his former fiancee in the neck with a .22 caliber firearm.

Trooper Connor Sutton fatally shot Sheridan after state police officials say he discharged his weapon at officers approaching to apprehend him. They say "forensic evidence at the scene" shows Sheridan's firearm had been fired in their direction.

Initially, there were concerns that the police K9, Skiff, had been injured by gunfire. Subsequent examination revealed the dog hadn't been shot, but was treated for a leg injury.

Troopers say that both Sheridan and Myatt had donned camouflage attire, commonly used for concealment.

"Myatt was wearing a ghillie suit, a type of camouflage clothing designed for blending into natural surroundings," troopers specified.

Troopers say that Myatt was successfully reunited with her family and that their intention was to apprehend Sheridan in a safe manner.

"The primary objectives of the operation were the safe location and return of Myatt to her family and the peaceful apprehension of Sheridan for transportation to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. The law enforcement's aim was to take Sheridan into custody without any untoward incident," troopers said.