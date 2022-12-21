Trooper's shooting in Blakesburg ruled justified

Dec. 21—RURAL BLAKESBURG — An Ottumwa man shot by a state trooper following a pursuit earlier this month has now been formally charged. A review completed Tuesday found the trooper's actions to be legally justified.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said 35-year-old Charles Hall, of Ottumwa, was released from the hospital and transferred to the Davis County Jail on Saturday. He was charged with attempted murder, a class B felony; and eluding, a class D felony. The charges were filed in Davis County, where the pursuit had ended on Dec. 7 in rural Blakesburg.

Hall was shot by Iowa State Trooper Jeremy Cole, investigators said. In newly filed court documents, a state investigator said Hall charged at Cole's vehicle with a weapon drawn and attempted to steal Cole's patrol vehicle. Cole fired his weapon at Hall, striking him. Late Tuesday, the Davis County Attorney's Office said their review of evidence obtained by DCI found Cole's actions to be "objectively reasonable" and "legally justified."

Cole, a three-year member of the patrol, was treated and released with minor injuries at a local hospital after the incident. As is protocol, Cole was placed on leave pending the completion of the investigation.

Officers said they were pursuing Hall because of active arrest warrants he had for charges of first-degree robbery. On Dec. 7, deputies from the Wapello County Sheriff's Office and officers from the Ottumwa Police Department initially attempted to contact Hall at the Cafe by Country Kitchen in Ottumwa for his outstanding arrest warrant.

Investigators say Hall responded by ramming his vehicle into a parked law enforcement vehicle and driving away. A pursuit was initiated that traveled through Wapello, Monroe, Davis and possibly Appanoose counties. At times, Hall's vehicle was traveling at speeds exceeding 100 mph, investigators said.

The pursuit ended when Hall lost control of the vehicle he was driving, left the roadway and came to a stop in a nearby ditch at the intersection of 118th Street and Dewberry Avenue in rural Blakesburg, according to a synopsis provided by the Davis County Attorney's Office. Utilizing camera footage from the trooper's vehicle, the attorney's office said Hall exited his vehicle with firearm in hand and finger on the trigger. Hall pointed the firearm at Cole and ran toward the trooper.

Investigators say Cole fired his weapon at Hall, and ultimately was able to place Hall under arrest. A medical helicopter was sent to the scene and ultimately flew Hall to a Des Moines hospital for treatment.

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.