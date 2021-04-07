Troopers: State police AR-15 rifle missing in Warren County found; Investigation continues

Apr. 7—Shares0FacebookTweetEmail

WARREN COUNTY — A state police AR-15 rifle missing in Warren County has been found, troopers said Wednesday.

The investigation into its disappearance, however, continued, officials said.

The missing rifle turned up Monday when a local resident returned it to troopers in Chestertown, state police said.

The resident told police they were unaware that they were in possession of state police property until very recently, troopers said.

Troopers thanked the resident and said the investigation into the circumstances of how the rifle was lost remained ongoing Wednesday.

The rifle had been last seen March 16 along Route 9 near Riverside Drive in the town of Chester.

Troopers previously indicated that the weapon was not stolen and that an investigation into how it was lost was underway and was part of an ongoing internal administrative investigation.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

