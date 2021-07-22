Troopers: Stillwater man charged with felony DWI after I-90 crash; Left highway, struck tree

Jul. 22—ALBANY — A Stillwater man is facing a felony DWI charge after he crashed into a tree off Interstate 90 in Albany this week, state police said.

Leon Conrad, 70, of Stillwater, was arrested on the felony driving while intoxicated count due to prior convictions. He was also charged with felony first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and misdemeanor use of a vehicle without an interlock device, troopers said.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. Tuesday on the Exit 3 off-ramp of Interstate 90 eastbound, state police said. When the trooper arrived, the trooper found the vehicle had left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver also smelled of alcohol and showed signs of intoxication. He could not complete field sobriety tests and was arrested.

His blood alcohol content later tested at the barracks at 0.16 percent, twice the legal limit to drive of 0.08.

Conrad was released to a sober third party to appear in court later.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe