Troopers: Stillwater man ran off road under influence of drugs, with child in car

Sep. 16—TOWN OF SARATOGA — A Stillwater man ran off the road Sunday in the town of Saratoga under the influence of drugs and with a child in his car, state police said.

No injuries were reported.

Troy D. Cassell, 38, of Stillwater, was arrested after the crash on a felony count of Leandra's Law DWI, along with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and endangering the welfare of a child.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Route 29 and Grange Road in the town of Saratoga, troopers said.

State police arrived to discover the car on its side in the ditch off the southern shoulder of Route 29, troopers said. They found Cassell and a child had been inside at the time.

A Drug Recognition Expert soon evaluated Cassell and determined him to be impaired by drugs and he was arrested, state police said. He refused to submit to a blood test, police said.

The child was evaluated at the scene by paramedics and turned over to family.

Cassell was processed and released to appear in court later.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe