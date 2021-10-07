Troopers: Stolen Porsche recovered after Wilton Northway crash; Rolled over near Exit 16, driver arrested

Oct. 7—WILTON — A Porsche reported stolen out of Albany was found crashed off the Northway in Wilton early Thursday and its driver was soon arrested, state police said.

Charged was Evan T. Febres, 28, of Stillwater. He was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony, along with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, state police said.

The crash happened at about 2:30 a.m. near Exit 16 when the 2018 Porsche Panamera rolled over in a one-car crash, state police said.

The vehicle's operator, identified as Febres, then fled the scene on foot, but was taken into custody by troopers a short distance away, state police said.

A check on the vehicle determined it to have been reported stolen out of Albany, troopers said. The value of the vehicle was placed at at least $50,000, based on the charge. Online searches for that vehicle showed some valued at closer to $100,000.

In custody, Febres showed signs of intoxication. He then refused to submit to a chemical test, state police said.

