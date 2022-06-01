Troopers stop motorcyclist doing 147 mph; Summit deputies stop driver going 103 mph

State troopers say a motorcyclist was going more than double the allowed speed on I-71 Saturday in Medina County,

He was clocked at 147 mph in a 70 mph zone and was pulled over by state troopers about 8:30 p.m.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol posted video of the traffic stop on Facebook Tuesday. The clip shows the motorcyclist heading north past a pair of cruisers on the side of the highway.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers clocked the driver of this pickup truck going 118 mph in Montgomery County over the Memorial Day weekend.

The troopers, from the Medina County Post, then depart in pursuit and stop the driver just past the Strongsville city line.

"Do you know how fast you were going?" the trooper asks after the biker stops.

"I didn't realize how fast I was going," the man said.

Elsewhere in Ohio, the patrol said troopers cited a pickup truck driver for driving 118 mph in Montgomery County.

There were 17 traffic deaths statewide during the long holiday weekend, the patrol said. State troopers made 26,150 traffic enforcement contacts, including 490 OVI arrests, 299 drug arrests and 3,992 safety belt citations between Friday and Monday.

Aerial enforcement continues

Just the week before, the OHSP aerial unit assisted Summit County Sheriff's deputies conducted traffic enforcement in Coventry Township in the construction corridor on I-77.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office said 28 drivers were cited for speeding more than 80 mph in the 55 mph construction zone on Thursday.

Patrol takes to the air: Aerial traffic enforcement getting ready for techno-boost in Ohio

Milan Milosevic, an Ohio State Highway Patrol aviation trooper, shows the Cessna 182 Skylane he flies at Akron Fulton International Airport. Milosevic pilots the plane for aerial enforcement.

A 29-year-old Green woman was stopped after reportedly traveling 103 mph with a 2-year-old in the vehicle. She was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence, child endangering and possession of marijuana. She was also cited for driving under suspension, reckless operation and speeding.

Eric Marotta can be reached at 330-541-9433, or emarotta@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarottaEric.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Biker drove 147 mph on I-71; Summit County, OSHP cite 28 on I-77