Troopers stopped wrong-way driver on Route 17

Oct. 30—State police said they stopped a wrong-way driver on state Route 17 in Delaware County

According to a media release, Delaware County 911 reported receiving about 30 phone calls around 3 a.m. Oct. 25, regarding a wrong-way driver on Route 17 in the Hancock area. Responding state police and Delaware County sheriff patrols were unable to locate a vehicle.

At about 6:15 a.m., Delaware County 911 and Sullivan County 911 centers started receiving additional phone calls that a vehicle was traveling east in the westbound lanes west of Exit 92 in the East Branch area. Troopers from State Police barracks in Liberty responded and coordinated a road closure of Route17 east of Exit 94 and were able to stop the vehicle after the driver traveled the wrong way in opposing traffic for at least 18 miles.

According to the release, an investigation found that an 86-year-old man from Ithaca had not returned home the previous night and had been reported missing by his wife to the Ithaca Police Department in the early morning hours, just prior to the encounter. The man, who was confused and reported by the wife to be suffering from dementia, was transported by troopers to Garnet Health Medical Center-Catskills for a physical and mental evaluation. There were no reported accidents or injuries from the prolonged incident, the release said