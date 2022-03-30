Troopers: Third person, 18, sought in January Richmondville murder; Schenectady teen wanted

Mar. 30—RICHMONDVILLE — A third person — an 18-year-old from Schenectady — is now being sought in connection with the January murder of a Richmondville man, state police said.

Jeffrey A. McGough, 18, of Schenectady, is wanted and faces one count of second-degree murder in the death of Connor Delaney Jan. 29, state police said.

Anyone with information on McGough's whereabouts is asked to contact the state police tip line at 1-800-GIVE-TIP or the U.S. Marshals at (202) 307-9100.

State police released a photo of McGough and described him as Black, 5 feet, 1 inches tall, with an average build, brown hair and brown eyes.

State police previously arrested two other people in the murder of the 21-year-old Delaney.

Devon Hunter, 18, of Colonie, and an unnamed 17-year-old were each previously charged with second-degree murder in the case. The 17-year-old, who was not identified due to his age, was also charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Prosecutors have indicated that they were moving to try the 17-year-old as an adult. The status of that request could not be determined Wednesday.

The three teenagers are accused of killing Delaney late Jan. 29 at 359 Hite Road in Richmondville, state police have said.

State police Major Richard O'Brien last week described the murder of Delaney as "vicious, heinous and violent." The act included items taken that O'Brien described as of "relatively minor value."

State police responded to the Hite Road address just after 11 p.m. that evening for an unknown disturbance. They arrived at the scene and found Delaney dead inside of gunshot wounds, state police said.

They also found Delaney's dog had been killed, O'Brien said.

