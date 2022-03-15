Troopers: Tip led to arrest of man with stolen items

Mar. 15—A report about a suspicious person led to the arrest of a Mastic Beach resident on multiple charges, State Police said.

According to a media release, troopers at the Margaretville barracks responded to a call about a suspicious person in the Mountainside Residential Care Center parking lot at 5:22 a.m. Feb. 17. Troopers found the described vehicle and person, later identified at Richard T. Hildebrandt Jr., 32, at the nearby Margaretville Hotel parking lot.

While talking to Hildebrandt, troopers "observed characteristics associated with impairment," and Hildebrandt was asked to perform standardized field sobriety tests, the release said. He was arrested for the misdemeanor of driving while impaired by drugs, issued appearance tickets and was scheduled to appear at Middletown Town Court on March 3.

During their investigation, troopers said, they also noticed that Hildebrandt had numerous items inside his vehicle that didn't seem to add up to the reason he claimed to be in the area, the release said. They secured his vehicle and items, which included sports equipment, tools and other miscellaneous items. Further investigation revealed that numerous unlocked vehicles were rummaged through in the Margaretville area prior to Hildebrandt's arrest. Many of the stolen items were located in Hildebrandt's vehicle, the release said.

Hildebrant was additionally charged March 13, with the class E felonies of fourth-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. He was also charged with four misdemeanor counts of petit larceny and four misdemeanor counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. One vehicle, which was locked, sustained damages and Hildebrant was charged with the misdemeanor of fourth-degree criminal mischief, the release said.

He is scheduled to appear in the Middletown Town Court on April 14 to answer the later charges.