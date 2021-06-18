Troopers say tips from public led to arrest of Scottdale man on animal cruelty charges

Jun. 17—State police said a Westmoreland County animal rescue's social media posts seeking information on the abuse of a stray dog this week helped lead them to a suspect Wednesday.

Devin Jacob Eli Rugg, 19, of Scottdale, was arrested on two counts each of aggravated cruelty to animals causing serious bodily injury and cruelty to animals and a single count of terroristic threats. He was released Thursday on $75,000 unsecured bond after spending a night in the county prison, authorities said.

Trooper Troy Faulk reported in court documents that a woman witnessed the dog being abused along rural Rankin Road near Ruffs Dale in East Huntingdon about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The woman telephoned police and said she watched a yellow pickup truck stop along the road as man exited the truck and began screaming. She said the man then re-entered the vehicle.

"He then put the yellow truck in drive, maneuvered to the right side of the road and she heard a "yelp" as the yellow truck maneuvered to the right side of the road ... and leave the area," Faulk said.

Faulk said the woman went to investigate and discovered a brown, male pit bull dog laying on the side of the road critically injured.

"The pitbull was in distress and crying on the side of the road ... blood was coming from all four of the dogs legs," Faulk quoted the unidentified witness as telling him.

The dog was taken to New Stanton Veterinary Services and treated for multiple fractures to its pelvic area, bone bruises and numerous lacerations. It was then taken to recuperate at the All But Furgotten animal humane facility in North Huntingdon.

The rescue posted photographs of the dog, details of the dog's injuries and where the incident occurred and the tips started coming in that led troopers to Rugg, according to state police spokesman Trooper Steve Limani.

"Thank goodness for the actions of the witness, investigators, the animal shelter and the public who telephoned in with tips. I even received some at home yesterday, too," Limani said.

According court documents filed by Faulk, one of the tipsters who telephoned the animal shelter was a teenager who reported he was in the truck with Rugg and witnessed the entire incident. His name was kept confidential in court documents.

Humane Officer Dina Perri passed the information to Faulk.

The witness told investigators that Rugg and he came upon the stray dog and were headed to drop it off at a Youngwood area animal shelter when a woman informed Rugg "she might be interested in a garage dog."

After dropping off the dog, the witness told Faulk that Rugg received another call from the woman a short time later telling him to return to get the dog and take it to the shelter.

After Rugg picked up the dog a second time, the witness said Rugg received a call from his girlfriend and "they began to fight on the phone."

The witness told police Rugg then decided not to take the dog to a shelter and he told the teenager "I'm going to kill this dog."

After physically assaulting the dog along the side of the road, the witness said the dog began to "yelp and cry," Faulk wrote.

When the teenager got out of the truck in an attempt to get Rugg to stop the assault, he told troopers Rugg threatened him.

"'Get back in the truck or I"ll run you over, too'," Faulk quoted the teenager recalling his conversation with Rugg.

The witness told troopers that Rugg first backed his 2015 Chevrolet Colorado over the dog and then put it in drive and ran it over a second time as he fled the scene.

Limani said Rugg became so irate during the telephone argument with his girlfriend, "he took the anger out on the dog."

"It's a shame," Limani said.

All But Furgotten President Melanie Wedge and Perri said the dog, nicknamed "Russell" by the shelter, has a long road to recovery. Wedge said Russell will need 24 hour observation.

"We still don't know who the owner is," Perri said. "Today's been a real rough day for him. When he stands up... sometimes he falls over."

Wedge said a foster family has been found for Russell, but it will be awhile before he can go there.

Rugg could not be reached for comment after his release from jail Thursday. He did not have an attorney listed in court documents.

Anyone who would make a donation to help defray the nonprofit's expenses caring for Russell can contact All But Furgotten by e-mail at allbutfurgotten@gmail.com, through Facebook message at https://www.facebook.com/AllButFurgotten or by phone at 724-382-7178.

Donations can be made through PayPal to allbutfurgotten@gmail.com.

A preliminary hearing for Rugg is scheduled June 30.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .