Troopers: Two charged in January Richmondville murder; 18yo and 17yo arrested

Mar. 18—RICHMONDVILLE — Two people have been arrested on murder charges in connection with a man's shooting death in Richmondville in January, state police said Friday.

The suspects are age 17 and 18, state police said.

They are accused of killing 21-year-old Connor E. Delaney, of Richmondville, late Jan. 29 at 359 Hite Road in Richmondville, state police said.

Devon Hunter, 18, of Colonie, was charged with second-degree murder. He was arraigned and ordered held, state police said.

The second person arrested, age 17, was not identified due to his age. He was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The 17-year-old was arraigned and ordered held. He was later released on $200,000 bail bond with conditions, state police said.

A release Friday did not identify what the 17-year-old is accused of taking related to the robbery charge.

State police responded to the Hite Road address just after 11 p.m. that evening for an unknown disturbance. They arrived at the scene and found Delaney dead inside of gunshot wounds, state police said.

