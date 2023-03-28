Troopers find unlicensed gun during traffic stop

Mar. 28—BENZONIA — A 44 year-old Benzonia man was arrested after state troopers found an unlicensed concealed gun in his car during a routine traffic stop.

An equipment violation was the reason for the traffic stop, a Michigan State Police trooper from the Traverse City Post said.

William Scott Fortine was driving the vehicle on U.S. 31 near Love Road in Benzonia at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, Sgt. Ashley Miller said.

He was arrested on suspicion of operating the vehicle on a suspended license and without insurance, in addition to possessing the unregistered handgun with no concealed carry permit, Miller said.

Fortine was lodged at the Benzie County Jail and arraigned in the 85th District Court in Benzie County on the following charges: Carrying a concealed weapon; firearms purchase without a license; driving on a suspended, revoked or refused license; and operating a vehicle without security, according to court records.

He has been released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

His next scheduled court date is set for 1:30 p.m. April 20.