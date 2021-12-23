Troopers say Verona woman stabbed man in Derry Township during argument

Dec. 23—State police arrested an Allegheny County woman early Thursday after she was accused of stabbing a 37-year-old Derry Township man during a domestic argument, according to court records.

Betty J. Babb, 36, of Verona, was arraigned on charges of aggravated assault, harassment and simple assault. She was ordered held in the county jail on $50,000 bond.

Trooper Colin Harrer said state police were dispatched about 1 a.m. to the man's home on the 900 block of Abbott Street to investigate a report of a domestic dispute. Harrer said they were met by a man who reported Babb had stabbed him in the stomach with a kitchen knife during an argument.

The trooper said he called an ambulance to treat him at the scene.

"(The victim) then refused to speak with me," Harrer wrote in court documents.

Harrer said that Babb had fled the scene in her car after the stabbing, but returned while he was still at the home.

According to police reports, Babb alleged that she stabbed the man after he struck her in the head.

"She stated that she then drove away from the scene and threw the knife out her car window, but did not know where," Harrer wrote.

The trooper reported that he did notice "a bump" above Babb's right eye.

According to online dockets, Babb has no prior criminal record in Pennsylvania. She did not have an attorney listed in court documents.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled Jan. 5.

