Troopers: 'Vicious, heinous and violent' murder of Richmondville man believed drug-related; Teens charged

Mar. 21—HOWES CAVE — The "vicious, heinous and violent" January murder of a 21-year-old Richmondville man, allegedly by two teenage suspects, is believed to have been drug related, a state police official said Monday.

Both suspects, ages 17 and 18, face murder charges in the case, while the 17-year-old also faces robbery and weapons counts, state police said.

The robbery charge relates to items allegedly taken during the gunshot murder of Connor E. Delaney that were of "relatively minor value," state police Major Richard O'Brien said at a Monday press conference.

"This was a very vicious, heinous and violent crime committed by individuals who, quite frankly aren't old enough to buy alcohol," O'Brien said. "Put a firearm in their hands and unfortunately you have deadly consequences for our victim, Mr. Delaney."

State police Friday announced the arrest of the two suspects on murder charges.

They identified the 18-year-old as Devon Hunter, of Colonie. He faces one count of second-degree murder. He was arraigned and ordered held. — More from Fulton and Montgomery counties — The Daily Gazette — The second person arrested, age 17, was not identified due to his age. He was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The 17-year-old was arraigned and ordered held. He was later released on $200,000 bail bond with conditions, state police said.

Schoharie County District Attorney Susan Mallery said Monday her office is making a motion to have him charged as an adult.

The two teenagers are accused of killing Delaney late Jan. 29 at 359 Hite Road in Richmondville, state police have said.

State police responded to the Hite Road address just after 11 p.m. that evening for an unknown disturbance. They arrived at the scene and found Delaney dead inside of gunshot wounds, state police said.

They also found Delaney's dog had been killed, O'Brien said.

Story continues

No charges have been filed related to the dog's death, but all charges would be considered at future proceedings, O'Brien said.

O'Brien said the incident is believed to have been drug-related, but he said a definitive motive has not yet been established.

The investigation remains ongoing and O'Brien invited anyone with information to contact investigators.

Officials held Monday's press conference at the Schoharie County Public Safety Complex in Howes Cave.

Family and friends of Delaney gathered outside holding signs, referencing both Delaney and his dog, named Bo, and wanting justice.

"He touched everybody he ever met," Delaney brother Eoin Delaney said outside. "He was just a good person."

As far as what he wanted to see happen, Eoin Delaney said "I want these people to never see the light of day again." — More News — The Daily Gazette — .

–More from Fulton and Montgomery counties — The Daily Gazette — .

–More from Schenectady — The Daily Gazette–