Troopers and Walmart collecting toys for Toys for Tots program
ZANESVILLE − The Zanesville post of the Ohio Highway Patrol will partner with Walmart to host a toy drive this weekend to support Toys for Tots in Zanesville.
The drive will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Walmart north, 2850 Maple Ave.
Troopers will be on site collecting toys. All donations will be relayed to Toys for Tots in Zanesville.
This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Troopers collecting toys on Saturday