Troopers and Walmart collecting toys for Toys for Tots program

ZANESVILLE − The Zanesville post of the Ohio Highway Patrol will partner with Walmart to host a toy drive this weekend to support Toys for Tots in Zanesville.

The drive will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Walmart north, 2850 Maple Ave.

Troopers will be on site collecting toys. All donations will be relayed to Toys for Tots in Zanesville.

