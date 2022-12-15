Troopers: Woman refuses to ID wrong-way driver in crash that killed TikTok star Ali Spice

A Deltona woman riding in the Toyota Tacoma that slammed into a car on State Road 44 on Sunday killing TikTok celebrity Ali Spice and two friends is refusing to identify the driver who escaped from the scene, Florida Highway Patrol investigators said.

GoFundMe accounts have also been set up for two of the crash victims.

Troopers interviewed the 36-year-old woman “however she is reluctant to provide the identity of the driver,” said FHP Lt. Channing Taylor.

The driver, who is still at large, was driving the Toyota Tacoma west in the eastbound lane of State Road 44 near DeLand when it collided head-on with a car driven by Devin Perkins, 22, of New Smyrna Beach.

TikTok star Ali Spice was killed in a car wreck near DeLand early Sunday, according to family and friends.

Perkins was seriously injured and three of his passengers, Ali Dulin, also known as Ali Spice, 21, Kyle Moser, 25, and Ava Fellerman, 20, died in the crash, according to friends and family.

The driver on the run was described by witnesses as a heavy-set white man, Taylor said. Troopers are obtaining and executing search warrants to collect physical evidence, Taylor said.

Donations can be made for Perkins at GoFundMe account https://www.gofundme.com/f/medical-costs-for-devin-perkins, and for Moser the GoFundMe account link is https://gf.me/v/c/gfm/memorial-fundraiser-for-kyle-mosey

