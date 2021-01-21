Troops begin leaving DC, security eases after unprecedented inauguration lockdown; few arrests reported

WASHINGTON — Federal authorities reported just three arrests Wednesday, none of them involving violence, as an unprecedented lockdown secured the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

Despite fears that domestic extremists would attempt new attacks just two weeks after the deadly assault on the Capitol, the U.S. Secret Service reported only 13 arrests since Jan. 13, when federal authorities launched a massive defensive operation to secure the city for the inauguration.

Two people were arrested for carrying unregistered ammunition Wednesday, while a third was found in possession of a pellet gun, as ceremonies stretching from the Capitol to Arlington Cemetery played out without incident.

Less than 24 hours after Biden was sworn in, some of the extreme security measures, which included the deployment of 25,000 National Guard troops, began to loosen.

Workers began taking down iron fencing, concrete barricades were being removed, vehicle checkpoints were abandoned and bridges reopened as the fortress capital slowly began to shed its collective armor.

What does DC look like on Inauguration Day? These iconic photos capture Biden's transition to the White House

Workers dismantle the fabric pillars of light used near the Lincoln Memorial, in the background, during inauguration ceremonies for President Jose Biden the day before, on Jan 21, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

At the Lincoln Memorial, the white fabric pillars lining the reflecting pool were being dismantled. And the masses of troops guarding intersections were gone.

Small groups of Guard members were checking out of their hotels and preparing to return home to their civilian duties, and the palpable sense of tension had eased dramatically as FedEx delivery drivers resumed parcel drop-offs in areas once off limits to the public.

Capt. Erik Lahr of the Vermont Army National Guard said the approximately 100 soldiers he led were continuing to perform security tasks as assigned: "No incidents and everyone is safe," he said via text. "I am very proud of all the soldiers we brought down from Vermont, they are true professionals. Their hard work here is recognized.”

The Vermont Guard soldiers were part of the 172nd Cavalry Regiment, 86th Infantry Combat Team (Mountain), and they had initially been assigned as a quick-response unit.

Story continues

Commanders of the military units largely kept their armored vehicles off the street, instead staging dozens of armored security vehicles at a nearby National Guard post.

'Wartime footing': Capital draped in steel and concrete in unprecedented inauguration security operation

Downtown streets remained largely empty and quiet, save for the incessant beeping of construction equipment removing barricades and the grunts and yells of workers hefting sandbags and removing fencing.

As the day progressed, the sounds of screw guns began echoing through the streets as contractors removed plywood protecting windows.

Aside from the removal of fences and soldiers, there was little sign a new presidential administration has begun, aside from new signs of federal office buildings requiring people wear masks inside.

"It’s good for business, getting back to normalcy," said Tom Lien, who owns the Capitol Grounds Café not far from the White House. Lien said the scenes of soldiers and roadblocks was like living on a movie set.

A newly posted sign seen Jan. 21, 2021, on the doors of the federal Office of Personnel Management in Washington, D.C., requires anyone entering to wear a mask, one of the few visible signs of the new administration of President Joe Biden.

Thursday morning, he watched as the checkpoints were dismantled and soldiers withdrew. He said some of the roadblocks further away from the Capitol and White House seemed unnecessary, but believed the security precautions were appropriate.

"I think because of what happened, it caused them to be a little more cautious," he said. “There was no chaos. It felt pretty safe.”

Lisa Vasquez, 63, drove up from Florida to watch the inaugural events and said she was disappointed the security precautions kept her from seeing much.

Vasquez walked her Chihuahua dog, London, toward the White House on Thursday morning as stagehands dismantled the risers used by journalists to document Biden's arrival at the White House.

Vasquez, who owns a small cab company in Punta Gorda, said she hoped to find the White House gift shop so she could buy souvenirs for her friends.

“It was all worth it," she said of the 1,000-mile drive she made with London and her cat, Windsor, who was relaxing in her nearby hotel room. "I feel like I bring a bright light to the nation's capital, to be part of it all, to hold light and shine bright."

More on the inauguration:

Biden to sign 10 more orders and directives aimed at COVID-19 on first full day

As Capitol riot arrests climb, FBI says extremist Oath Keepers conspired in attack

Proud Boys organizer Joseph Biggs charged in deadly Capitol riot

'Americans helping Americans': National Guard members protecting Capitol fed thousands of meals by celebrity chef José Andrés

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Inauguration: Troops leaving DC, security eases; few arrests reported