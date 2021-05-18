Troops deployed as low tide sees 5,000 migrants wade from Morocco to Spanish enclave

Our Foreign Staff
·3 min read
Spanish Guardia Civil officers look as people from Morocco swimming and entering into the Spanish territory at the border of Morocco and Spain, at the Spanish enclave of Ceuta on Monday, May 17, 2021 - Antonio Sempere/&#xa0;Europa Press
Spanish Guardia Civil officers look as people from Morocco swimming and entering into the Spanish territory at the border of Morocco and Spain, at the Spanish enclave of Ceuta on Monday, May 17, 2021 - Antonio Sempere/ Europa Press

The Spanish government has deployed troops to Ceuta to patrol the border with Morocco after thousands of migrants swam into the northern African enclave, a source from the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

Soldiers will patrol the border along with Spanish police. "This starts immediately," the source said, without specifying how many troops will be deployed.

A spokesman for Ceuta's government delegation said soldiers will work with police in sensitive locations within the enclave to maintain order on the streets.

As many as 6,000 Moroccans, including about 1,500 minors, swam into Ceuta on Monday and Tuesday, Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said.

One person died in the attempt, a Spanish government delegation spokesman said.

The adult arrivals are being transferred to a local football stadium to be handed back to Morocco. Minors are being sent to an industrial building.

Ceuta, with a population of 80,000, is an enclave located on the northern tip of Morocco across from Gibraltar.

The Spanish enclaves of Ceuta and nearby Melilla on Morocco's northern coast have long been a magnet for African migrants trying to reach Europe in search of a better life.

Moroccan migrants rally by the shore of the northern town of Fnideq as they attempt to cross the border from Morocco to Spain&#39;s North African enclave of Ceuta on May 18, 2021 - FADEL SENNA&#xa0;/AFP
Moroccan migrants rally by the shore of the northern town of Fnideq as they attempt to cross the border from Morocco to Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta on May 18, 2021 - FADEL SENNA /AFP
Moroccan migrants climb rocks on the shoreline in the northern town of Fnideq as they attempt to cross the border from Morocco to Spain&#39;s North African enclave of Ceuta on May 18, 2021 - FADEL SENNA&#xa0;/AFP
Moroccan migrants climb rocks on the shoreline in the northern town of Fnideq as they attempt to cross the border from Morocco to Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta on May 18, 2021 - FADEL SENNA /AFP

Spanish TV channel 24h reported on Tuesday morning that as many as 85 migrants climbed the border fence to break into Melilla, which is located about 300km east of Ceuta on the Moroccan shore.

The arrival of the migrants took place at a time of increased tension between Spain and Morocco over the fate of Brahim Ghali, the leader of the Western Sahara's Polisario Front, who is in hospital in Spain.

Morocco's Foreign Ministry issued a strongly worded statement last month deploring what it said was the decision of Spain to admit Ghali under a false identity without informing Morocco, adding that the situation would have repercussions for relations between the countries.

The United States in December recognised Moroccan sovereignty over the Western Sahara territory, which is also claimed as an independent state by the Polisario Front.

Ghali is hospitalised in Spain, a Spanish diplomatic source told Reuters.

Ghali was accepted into Spain on humanitarian grounds, Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya told Cadena SER radio on Monday evening.

Recommended Stories

  • Venmo is blocking some payments mentioning Palestinian relief funds. The company says it's following the law.

    Venmo said it was trying to avoid running afoul of US sanction laws. But users say Venmo blocked transactions to legitimate charities.

  • Around 3,000 Moroccan migrants cross into Spanish territory

    Around 3,000 Moroccans, a third of whom were presumed to be minors according to Spanish authorities, swam and used inflatable boats Monday to cross into Ceuta, the largest number of migrant arrivals in a single day into Spain's enclave in northern Africa. The influx followed the souring of Spain's relations with Morocco, its southern partner and key ally on controlling migration flows, over Madrid's decision to allow the leader of a militant group fighting for independence from Morocco to receive hospital treatment.

  • Amazon exec Dave Clark pushed USPS to install mailbox now at center of union election controversy

    Amazon lobbied top USPS officials to set up the box, which the union cited in its challenge to the election results, Bloomberg reported.

  • At Miss Universe pageant, Myanmar's contestant pleads "our people are dying"

    "Our people are dying and being shot by the military every day," she said in a video message for the competition, where she was appearing in the finals at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Myanmar's junta spokesman did not answer calls seeking comment. Thuzar Wint Lwin is among dozens of Myanmar celebrities, actors, social media influencers and sports people who have voiced opposition to the coup, in which elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi was overthrown and detained.

  • Bangladesh arrests journalist known for unearthing graft

    A journalist in Bangladesh known for her strong reporting on official corruption was arrested on charges of violating a colonial-era official secrets act which carries a possible death penalty, authorities said Tuesday. Rozina Islam, a senior reporter for the leading Prothom Alo newspaper, allegedly used her cellphone without permission to photograph documents related to government negotiations to buy coronavirus vaccines while she waited in the room of an official involved in the process, according to case documents seen by The Associated Press. Islam is known for reporting on corruption involving the Ministry of Health and others.

  • This Is Us Sneak Peek: Miguel Worries About Leaving Rebecca Alone Before Kevin's Bachelor Party

    "It'll be refreshing to not have you watching over me," Rebecca tells Miguel in PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at the "Jerry 2.0" episode

  • As GOP restricts voting, Democrats move to expand access

    Last year, for the first time in more than a quarter-century, Democrats in Virginia took control of the statehouse and the governor's mansion. Since then, one priority has become clear: expanding voting rights. Once home to the capital of the Confederacy, Virginia has made Election Day a state holiday, repealed a voter identification law and allowed no-excuse absentee voting.

  • HK property tycoon Wu says land reclamation will solve social, housing woes

    Hong Kong real estate magnate Gordon Wu said an ambitious land reclamation project can help solve housing and social problems, while welcoming the enforcement of a national security law in the city as bringing stability to boost investment. The 85-year-old billionaire chairman of Hopewell Holdings, who enjoys good ties with Beijing, said the Hong Kong government's 'Lantau Tomorrow' project, which will cover an area about a third of the size of Manhattan, will increase land supply and make housing more affordable. A long-time critic of the Hong Kong government's inability to solve housing problems, Wu said he has recently gained more confidence in the city's leader, Carrie Lam.

  • Cheney, unbound, settles into the 'bull's-eye of controversy'

    In an interview with POLITICO, the deposed House GOP leader seemed to view her current place in the political wilderness as her destiny.

  • Tennessee gov signs transgender 'bathroom bill' for schools

    Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has signed legislation that puts public schools and their districts at risk of losing civil lawsuits if they let transgender students or employees use multi-person bathrooms or locker rooms that do not reflect their gender at birth. The Republican governor signed the bill Friday, cementing another policy into law this year in Tennessee that targets the transgender community.

  • Suspected great white shark attack leaves surfer dead in Australia

    Bystanders pulled man ashore but he later died from his injuries

  • Italy's Lampedusa island slammed again by migrant arrivals

    The tiny Mediterranean island of Lampedusa is in the throes of yet another season of migrants arriving by sea, and Ibrahima Mbaye and Waly Sarr can only watch from shore as their fellow Africans risk their lives to get here via unsafe smugglers’ boats. Mbaye and Sarr arrived in Italy legally years ago and found work as fishermen on a Lampedusa-based fishing boat, the Vincenzo Padre, which has a mixed Senegalese-Italian crew.

  • Honda confirms manual transmission for 2022 Civic Si, Type R and Hatchback

    Honda will offer a manual transmission on the 2022 Civic Hatchback, Si and Type R as those variants become available and, as in the past, the upcoming Si and Type R will be sold exclusively in shift-it-yourself form. The 2021-2022 changeover is a big one for Honda's long-running compact nameplate. It brings the discontinuation of the coupe entirely, along with a brief hiatus for the sporty Si and hardcore Type-R as Honda wraps up development on its more enthusiast-oriented models.

  • Judge refuses to halt Robert Durst's L.A. murder trial over health concerns

    A Los Angeles judge on Monday denied a request by defense lawyers seeking to indefinitely halt the high-profile murder trial of elderly New York real estate scion Robert Durst on the grounds he is gravely ill with cancer and other health problems. Durst, 78, is charged with the December 2000 murder of his long-time confidant, Susan Berman, a writer he is accused of fatally shooting because of what she might have known about the unsolved disappearance and presumed killing of his wife two decades earlier. Prosecutors have said Durst's 2015 arrest in the Berman case was hastened by his apparent confession to multiple killings in an Emmy award-winning, HBO television documentary series "The Jinx."

  • Here’s Every Spoiler From Katie Thurston's Season of ’The Bachelorette’

    There was allegedly drama over casting Katie, for starters.

  • U.N. vote on call to stop arms supply to Myanmar postponed

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A 193-member U.N. General Assembly vote on Tuesday on a draft resolution calling "for an immediate suspension of the direct and indirect supply, sale or transfer of all weapons and munitions" to Myanmar has been postponed, diplomats said. A spokesman for the U.N. General Assembly president said earlier on Monday that the body was due to vote on Tuesday. The draft resolution calls on the Myanmar military - which seized power in a Feb. 1 coup - to end a state of emergency, stop all violence against peaceful protesters and respect the will of the people as expressed in the results of a November election.

  • Gold diggers: Illegal mining near Colombian town hits Zijin output

    When China's Zijin Mining paid $1 billion to buy an extensive gold mine in the Colombian Andes in late 2019, security risks were a top concern, despite an operation by the military which had beat back illegal miners. The company's pre-deal jitters were warranted: illegal extraction by wildcat miners in tunnels either within or adjoining its concession has shot up since the operation's end. Thousands of illegal miners are now working in difficult, sometimes-deadly conditions in dozens of tunnels and about 150 clandestine processing locations in Buritica municipality, local government and a specialized anti-illegal mining unit of the police told Reuters.

  • Fox News Host Is Less Than Pleased With Guest’s Crack About Donald Trump

    Harris Faulkner was not amused by Marjorie Clifton's reminder about the ex-president.

  • Kosovo, Serbia clash over Balkan border issues at summit

    Serbia and Kosovo clashed Monday at a summit of Western Balkan nations over state border changes, a thorny issue in a region that is still recuperating from bloody civil wars in the 1990s. The largely ceremonial annual gathering in Slovenia of the presidents of two EU-member states, Slovenia and Croatia, with leaders of six Balkan nations that formally seek membership in the bloc was to adopt a resolution that calls for unchangeability of the existing borders in the region.

  • 'He needs him now': Pride and revulsion in Russia as troubled Putin lifts up Stalin

    Under Stalin’s rule, approximately 1.7 million Soviet citizens were evicted from their homes and taken to forced labor camps. About 690,000 were executed.