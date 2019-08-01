As Troops Mass in China, Hong Kong Protestors Call For ‘The Revolution of Our Time’

HONG KONG—China’s military, the People’s Liberation Army, is ready to sow fear.

Late on Wednesday evening, it released a video featuring armored vehicles and tanks, as well as the Chinese Communist Party’s troops performing a drill to crack down on protestors. They scale a building, storm a residence, and rappel from a helicopter. They board and take control of a ship, and snipe from a hill.

In one scene, an officer speaks in Cantonese—the language spoken in Hong Kong, instead of the more broadly used Mandarin—yelling, “All consequences are at your own risk!”

Hong Kong Isn’t Burning, but Its People Are on Fire

The message clearly is intended for people here, but unrest persists on the streets, at times erupting without premeditation. And one phrase has been heard on the lips of many thousands of people, if not millions, in this city: “Liberate Hong Kong, the revolution of our time.”

Those same words are graffitied on walls across the city and scribbled on banknotes. They’re printed on flyers that are handed out, and seen on posters that are glued to lampposts. Some of the CCP’s advisors take those words to mean mutiny is here and say a “color revolution” is unfolding in Hong Kong. The Party’s apparatchiks have even claimed openly that the United States is the adversary behind it all.

Those interpretations have translated into nervous-making developments. Although a military commander of the People’s Liberation Army told a Pentagon official in early July that the CCP’s troops will not mobilize in Hong Kong to quell the unrest, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that a White House official said Chinese security forces are massing near the border between Hong Kong and mainland China.

The unnamed White House official’s statement coincided with protestors surrounding police stations in different parts of the city. They did this in response to news that 44 people who have been arrested were being formally charged with “rioting.” Among those facing legal consequences, the youngest is 16 years old. Fourteen of them are students.

At one of the police stations where people gathered after dark on July 30, a police sergeant was seen brandishing his shotgun, aiming it at the crowd, finger on the trigger, after he was surrounded by protestors. Later at night, a car drove by and launched fireworks at those who were present.

The protests were sparked at first by Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s attempt to introduce a bill that, if enacted into law, would provide cover for politically motivated extradition to mainland China. Though the bill has been abandoned for now, protestors in Hong Kong have consistently voiced their dissatisfaction with Lam—who is seen as the CCP’s stooge rather than a leader of the city—as well as the police force, which has been tagged as a corrupt organization that has linked up with triad gangs to beat people into submission.

CCP bureaucrats and policy wonks see the popularity among demonstrators of “liberate Hong Kong, the revolution of our time” as a particular cause for alarm. Those words originally were a 2016 campaign slogan for Edward Leung, a local figure who was running for a seat in the legislature. He eventually was disqualified from the election due to his view that Hong Kong should seek independence from CCP governance.

Last year, Leung was sentenced to six years in prison for assaulting a police officer and “rioting”—the same charge faced by protestors who were detained in July.

Leung’s words, now that they have been adopted by Hongkongers as a rallying cry, unify various camps in their anti-government, anti-police street actions. But the CCP and its supporters in Hong Kong glean from the slogan the reemergence of an independence movement that was quickly contained and expunged from Hong Kong’s mainstream political landscape nearly one year ago, when a political party advocating for the city’s separation from China was outlawed.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong lawmaker Junius Ho, who was previously seen liaising with the thugs who beat Hongkongers at a train station—even calling them “heroes”—spoke with China’s hyper-nationalist, state-run media outlet Global Times, saying, “The PLA can intervene to bring back peace and stabilize the political situation in Hong Kong as per the law.”