Troops on standby to run coronavirus testing in schools and colleges

The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies said that a January lockdown without the closure of secondary schools wouldn't do enough to limit the spread of the virus

More than 1000 troops have been put on standby to run testing in schools and colleges as ministers battle to get pupils back into the classroom.

It comes after the Government was told by its scientific advisers that secondary schools would have to remain closed in the New Year to quell the spread of the virus.

Michael Gove, the Cabinet Office minister, said on Monday that “at the moment” the Government intended to go ahead with its plans for a staggered return of schools but admitted it was being kept “under review.”

On Monday night it was announced that from January, 1,500 military personnel will be on standby across England to roll out testing to students and staff as they form local response teams.

The Department for Education believes mass testing is key to successfully reopening schools.

The troops’ duties will include providing support and phone advice to institutions needing guidance on the testing process, as well as setting up testing facilities.

Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, confirmed that he had authorised personnel to "assist schools returning after the Christmas break".

He said: “They’ll share considerable experience of testing across the country and the successful school pilots conducted this autumn.

“We are grateful for the professionalism and commitment they and our colleagues in teaching are showing to get students back into the classroom and on with their education.”

Primary school children and the secondary exam years 11 and 13 are scheduled to return on January 4 and under the current proposed staggered return, they would be followed on January 11 by all secondary pupils with mass-testing to combat the potential spread of the virus.

It emerged on Monday that the Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), had told the Prime Minister Covid infections could spiral out of control unless secondary schools are closed in January.

They warned that infections would surge further above 1 in January even if he implemented another November-style national lockdown in the New Year.

However SAGE advised that the R rate might be kept below 1 if schools stay closed in January with one option being to keep just primaries open due to their smaller impact on the spread of the virus.

Senior Tory MPs led by Robert Halfon, the chair of the education select committee, are urging ministers to stand firm, and resist calls by the scientists and teaching unions for schools to be closed until at least the end of January.

Mr Halfon said: "What needs to happen is volunteers - perhaps the armed forces, perhaps mobile units outside schools or in school playgrounds - making sure pupils and teaching staff are tested and also rolling out vaccinations as a priority for all those in schools.”

Steve Baker, deputy chair of the Covid Recovery Group, said closing schools would seriously harm children and their prospects. “I would keep the schools open but I still maintain this debate illustrates we are stumbling in the dark without a proper analysis of all the relative harms.”

Gavin Williamson, who met with the Prime Minister on Monday in an attempt to resolve the situation, said the Government's response to testing would ensure "secondary schools and colleges have the support, guidance, materials and funding they need to offer rapid testing to their staff and students from the start of term".

While the majority of the support will be provided remotely the Ministry of Defence confirmed that teams will also be on standby to deploy at short notice to provide "in-person support".

The MoD said the Army’s deployment builds on experience personnel gained after supporting thousands of tests carried out at pilot schools, demonstrating the value of lateral flow devices rapidly testing students in a school environment.

In a further sign of growing concern over the risks from the new highly-contagious strain, MPs have been told recess will be extended by another week until January 11.