Trophy Club man accused of family violence added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List

Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety have added a Trophy Club man accused of family violence to their Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List.

The suspect is Zaed Fawaz Rashid, who has been wanted since November, when the Denton County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for his arrest on charges of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, continuous violence against the family, burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony and violation of bond/protective order.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to Rashid’s arrest. Officials said all tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

The 46-year-old Trophy Club man was arrested In the spring of 2022 after he was accused of multiple violent offenses. He subsequently bonded out of jail, eventually removed his ankle monitor and fled, police said.

Authorities did not release any details on the alleged family violence crimes.

Rashid is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds. In addition to Denton County, he has ties to the states of Virginia and Indiana.

For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, view Rashid’s wanted bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division funds, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders.

So far in 2023, DPS and other agencies have arrested two people off the lists. In addition, $3,000 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests.

Officials said Rashid is considered armed and dangerous.