Tropical advisories issued for some Central Florida counties as Idalia continues to organize

Channel 9 meteorologists continue to monitor the tropics, and storm surge and hurricane watches have now been issued for parts of Florida’s Gulf Coast.

As of 5 p.m. Sunday, Sumter County is under a hurricane watch and Lake and Polk County are under a tropical storm watch.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said the hurricane watch extends from Sumter County to parts of Florida’s Gulf Coast, from Englewood to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay.

Idalia continues to organize, meandering between Western Cuba and the Yucatan Peninsula, forecast to move into the Gulf tomorrow and strengthen into a hurricane by Tuesday morning.

All followed by a forecast landfall between the Tampa Bay area and Apalachicola by Wednesday morning forecast as a Category 2 storm.

Expect gusty squally passing storms developing for Tuesday with a risk of tornadoes, continuing into Wednesday as Idalia makes its closest pass.

Watching the risk of flooding in areas of heavy rain that set up.

According to the National Hurricane Center, a storm surge watch has been issued for the Gulf Coast of Florida from Chokoloskee to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay.

A hurricane watch has been issued for the Gulf Coast of Florida from Englewood to Indian Pass including Tampa Bay.

A tropical storm watch has been issued for the Gulf Coast of Florida, south of Englewood to Chokoloskee, and for the Dry Tortugas.

These are the names for storms that develop during the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

