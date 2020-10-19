Tropical Storm Epsilon becomes the 26th named storm of the 2020 hurricane season

Tropical Depression 27 has strengthened into Tropical Storm Epsilon, the 26th named storm of the 2020 hurricane season. It could become a Category 1 hurricane as soon as Thursday.

The National Hurricane Center said the storm could head northwest toward Bermuda and cross the island as a Cat 1 this weekend — the third hurricane to pass near or over the island this season.

As of the 11 a.m. update, Tropical Depression 27 was stationary about 735 miles southeast of Bermuda with 40 mph maximum sustained winds.

For the next few days, Epsilon will be fighting wind shear and unfavorable conditions, the hurricane center said, so it probably won’t strengthen much. By Wednesday or so, that shear should lighten up and allow the storm to strengthen into a hurricane.

With Epsilon as number 26, the 2020 hurricane season is pushing the 2005 record of 28 named storms.

Forecasters are also tracking a disturbance in the southeast Caribbean Sea with a low chance of strengthening anytime soon. As of the 8 a.m. update, they gave it a 0% chance of strengthening over the next two days and a 20% chance of strengthening in the next five days.