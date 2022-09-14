Tropical Storm Fiona forms over the Central Atlantic, should be near Puerto Rico by Friday

The First Alert Weather Team is monitoring Tropical Storm Fiona, which has formed over the Central Atlantic.

Action News Jax First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh said the system should be near Puerto Rico by Friday as tropical storm “Fiona.”

Forecast models generally show some development but maintain a mostly weak system (low-end tropical storm) upon approach to the Northeast Caribbean by Friday into Saturday, Buresh said in his latest entry of Talking the Tropics with Mike.

Buresh said it is a system to watch that will have some impact on the Northern Leeward & Windward Islands of the Caribbean through the weekend, then eventually perhaps an impact to some of the Bahamas next week. It’s still early on a system that is far from well developed.

