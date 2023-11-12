Tropical depression could form in Caribbean late this week: forecasters

With less than three weeks left in the official hurricane season, forecasters are watching a system that could emerge in the southwestern Caribbean Sea.

The National Hurricane Center said Sunday that a broad area of low pressure is expected to form in the next few days and slowly develop, possibly into a tropical depression.

As of 7 a.m. Sunday, forecasters gave the system a 50% chance of developing in the next seven days. It is forecast to move northeast, potentially toward Jamaica, eastern Cuba and possibly Haiti.

There have been 19 named storms this Atlantic hurricane season, seven of which were hurricanes. Three of them were major hurricanes, meaning at least a Category 3.

The next named storm would be Vince. Hurricane season ends Nov. 30.