Tropical depression could form early next week from system off Africa

A tropical wave located southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands off the coast of Africa could become a tropical depression early next week, the National Hurricane Center said.

As of 8 p.m. Eastern time Thursday, odds of the system off the coast of Africa developing over the next seven days remained steady at 40%. Conditions in the next few days will be favorable for it to develop as it moves west-northwestward over the tropical Atlantic, the center’s update said.

An upper-level low in the Caribbean, which is not being monitored for tropical development, is also bringing moisture and strong thunderstorms to the Sunshine State Thursday and Friday.

The next named storm to form would be Emily. The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

Meteorologists with Colorado State University have predicted 18 named storms for this season and nine hurricanes, four of which will be major. The forecast already includes an unnamed subtropical storm in January and Tropical Storms Arlene, Bret and Cindy in June. Tropical Storm Don, which was also a short-lived hurricane, dissipated Monday.