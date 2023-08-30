Tropical depression could form in far eastern Atlantic as Hurricane Franklin weakens

Activity in the tropics was teeming Wednesday with Hurricanes Idalia and Franklin, Tropical Depression 11 and two other disturbances.

A tropical wave in the far eastern Atlantic off Africa could become a tropical depression this week. As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, its odds of developing had risen to 40% in the next two days and a 60% in the next five.

Tropical Depression Eleven was meandering the the central Atlantic and expected to last another day or so, forecasters said Wednesday. Another disturbance in the Central Atlantic emerged Wednesday, with just a 10% chance of developing.

Meanwhile, Franklin was maintaining as a Category 2 hurricane early Wednesday with top winds of 110. As of 8 a.m., it was about 110 miles west-northwest of Bermuda, where tropical storm conditions are expected today.

Franklin is forecast to slowly weaken and dissipate this week.

Idalia makes landfall near Keaton Beach

Hurricane Idalia rapidly intensified into a major Category 4 storm before dropping back to a Category 3 early Wednesday before it made landfall along the coast of Florida’s Big Bend near Keaton Beach at about 7:45 a.m.

Keaton Beach is along the Apalachee Bay.

Idalia is expected to bring “catastrophic storm surge,” according to the National Hurricane Center. Experts reported an approximate inundation of nearly 6 feet in Cedar Key prior to landfall.

The National Hurricane Center has been predicting an “above-normal” 2023 hurricane season as a result of ongoing record-breaking sea surface temperatures that continue to fight off the tempering effects of El Niño.

While sea surface temperatures have remained hot for longer than anticipated, El Niño’s effects, which typically reduce hurricane chances, have emerged more slowly.

The NHC, which operates under the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, has forecast 14-21 named storms, including 6-11 hurricanes, and two to five major hurricanes.