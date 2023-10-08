New tropical depression could form by midweek: forecasters

A tropical depression is expected to form in the Atlantic by midweek from a tropical wave off Africa as it moves west.

As of 2 a.m. Sunday, the National Hurricane Center had given it a 30% chance of developing in the next two days and an 80% chance in the next seven days.

So far this season in the Atlantic, there have been 16 named storms, six of which were hurricanes. Of those, three were major hurricanes, meaning Category 3 or above.

Those were Hurricane Lee, a rare Category 5; Hurricane Franklin, a Category 4; and Hurricane Idalia, which made landfall on Florida’s Big Bend region at Category 3 strength on Aug. 30.

The next named storm will be Sean.

Hurricane season officially runs through Nov. 30.