Tropical Storm Epsilon forms in Atlantic, expected to reach hurricane strength this week

Tropical Storm Epsilon formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday and should reach hurricane strength by Thursday, the National Hurricane Center said.

As of Monday afternoon, Epsilon had maximum sustained winds near 45 mph and was located about 730 miles southeast of Bermuda.

Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next 72 hours, and the storm is forecast to approach Bermuda as a hurricane later this week.

"While it is too soon to determine the exact details of Epsilon's track and intensity near the island, there is a risk of direct impacts from wind, rainfall and storm surge on Bermuda, and interests there should closely monitor the progress of Epsilon," the Hurricane Center said.

Epsilon is not expected to impact the U.S. East Coast.

Another system in the Caribbean has a low chance for development over the next few days. However, "some gradual development of this system is possible late this week while it moves slowly northwestward or north-northwestward over the western Caribbean Sea," the Hurricane Center said.

The strength or final track of this potential system remains highly uncertain, the Weather Channel said. "It's too soon to know if this potential system will affect any other land areas in the long-term future," the Weather Channel reported.

If it develops into a tropical storm, it would take on the name Zeta.

The forecast track of Tropical Storm Epsilon shows it approaching Bermuda as a hurricane later this week.

With Epsilon's formation, a total of 26 systems have reached tropical storm strength or greater in the Atlantic Ocean this season.

This season – which runs through Nov. 30 – is closing in on the record of 28 named storms set in 2005, according to AccuWeather. That year was the only other year the Greek alphabet has been used.

Epsilon also represents a record for the earliest 26th named storm, beating out Nov. 22 in 2005, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.

Contributing: The Associated Press

