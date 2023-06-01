Tropical depression forms off coast of Florida, hurricane center says

On the first day of the Atlantic hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression Two has formed. The NHC was to begin advisories on the system in the Gulf of Mexico off Florida’s coast at 5 p.m. Eastern time.

The NHC declared an unnamed subtropical storm had formed in January, which is why this is the second named system. If it grows into a tropical storm, it would become Tropical Storm Arlene.

In its 2 p.m. tropical outlook, the NHC said the area of low pressure parked over the northeastern Gulf has broad but well-defined circulation and maximum sustained winds of 35 mph based on recent satellite data, buoy and ship observations.

“Shower and thunderstorm activity associated with the low is also showing signs of organization. Environmental conditions remain marginally favorable for additional development, and if these trends continue, a short-lived tropical depression or storm is likely to form as soon as this afternoon,” NHC forecasters said. “The system is likely to meander over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico through tonight but begin a slow southward motion Friday.

Earlier projections expected the system to move across Florida this weekend and into the Atlantic, but the latest forecast from the National Weather Service projects the low pressure area to drift south toward Cuba and weaken before eventually moving east out into the Atlantic early next week.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s seasonal forecast released in May projects 2023 to be an average season with between 12 and 17 named storms. Of those, five to nine would grow into hurricanes, and of those one to three would reach major hurricane strength of 111 mph sustained winds or greater.

The hurricane seasons runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

