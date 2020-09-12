Tropical depression likely to become 'near hurricane' strength as it moves across Florida into Gulf of Mexico

Forecasters are tracking several tropical disturbances. Latest update as of 8 a.m. ET Sept. 12.

Tropical Depression 19 crossing South Florida is expected to become a tropical storm over the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday and produce flash flooding through Sunday, forecasters with the National Hurricane Center say.

If the system intensifies into a tropical storm, it will be known as Sally, the earliest S-named storm on record in the Atlantic since Stan on Oct. 2, 2005, said meteorologist Philip Klotzbach of Colorado State University.

"While we have had a tremendous number of named storms this year, we have only had one major hurricane so far this year," Klotzbach told USA TODAY. "The 2020 hurricane season has been characterized by a ton of storms, but as of yet, the only major hurricane has been Laura. However, Paulette may become a major hurricane in the next few days."

There are just three more storm names left for the 2020 season – Teddy, Vicky and Wilfred – before the Greek alphabet will be enabled. The Greek alphabet has only ever been used during the 2005 hurricane season, when the season produced storms Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Epsilon and Zeta.

Meanwhile in the central Atlantic, Tropical Storm Paulette is expected to intensify into a hurricane near Bermuda and Tropical Storm Rene is no longer forecast to strengthen.

Here's a look at each storm:

Tropical Depression 19

The area of low pressure, which formed into Tropical Depression 19 on Friday afternoon, is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The depression is traveling 9 mph and is centered over the extreme southwest of the state, according to the hurricane center. A turn to the west-northwest is expected later today.

As of 8 a.m. ET, Tropical Depression 19 was located 55 miles southeast of Naples, Florida. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.

Forecast cone for Tropical Depression 19 as of 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.

Tropical storm conditions are possible in the Florida Panhandle through Sunday night, the hurricane center said in an 8 a.m. advisory.

The system is forecast to strengthen to "near hurricane" intensity by early next week, forecasters say. Storm surge, wind and heavy rainfall can be expected along the Gulf Coast into next week.

"Residents in these areas should monitor the progress of this system and updates to the forecast as storm surge, tropical storm or hurricane watches could be issued later today," the NHC wrote in Saturday morning advisory.

Tropical Storms Paulette, Renee

Tropical Storm Paulette is expected to intensify into a hurricane near Bermuda.

As of 8 a.m. ET, it had maximum sustained winds at 70 mph and was 590 miles southeast of Bermuda, where a hurricane watch and tropical storm warning are in effect. Forecasters said Paulette would become a hurricane later Saturday and drop up to 6 inches of rain on the territory through Monday.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Rene was weaker with maximum sustained winds at 40 mph and was 1,300 miles east-northeast of the Northern Leeward Islands in the Caribbean as of 5 a.m. ET. Forecasters said Rene wasn't expected to strengthen and did not pose any threat to land.

Klotzbach said the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season has had 51 days of named storms. "Only 5 other years in satellite era (since 1966) have generated 51+ named storm days through September 12: 1995, 2005, 2008, 2011, and 2012," he tweeted.

"Overall, the atmospheric and oceanic environment have been conducive for storm formation, with warmer-than-normal sea surface temperatures in the tropical and subtropical Atlantic providing more fuel for developing storms," he told USA TODAY.

"In addition, we have a building La Niña in the tropical Pacific that has helped reduce vertical wind shear across most of the tropical Atlantic. Strong shear tears apart hurricanes, so less shear allows them to be able to develop and intensify."

Contributing: Daniella Medina, Lafayette Daily Advertiser; Associated Press

