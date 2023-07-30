Tropical depression likely to form late Monday; NHC monitoring system off NC coast

A tropical wave less than 1,000 miles west of the far eastern Caribbean is expected to become a tropical depression late Monday or Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center said in the 2 p.m. Sunday update.

After keeping tabs on both a system off the coast of Florida that drenched the state for the last couple of days as well as one that was headed toward Central America, the NHC now has its eyes on a tropical wave in the Atlantic located about 700 miles east-northeast of the Leeward Islands and a tropical disturbance 100 miles south of Wilmington, North Carolina.

“Environmental conditions are forecast to be marginally favorable for gradual development of this system over the next few days, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the early part of this week,” forecasters said about the system headed toward Central America.

Its projected path, though, is expected to swing west-northwest away from the Caribbean remaining in the open Atlantic chugging along at about 15 mph.

Chances have risen for it to spin up into a tropical cyclone, though, with the NHC giving it a 50% chance to form in the next two days and 70% in the next seven.

If it does gain enough strength to be a named storm, it would become Tropical Storm Emily.

The NHC said environmental conditions appear to be generally favorable for some development over the next day or two as the system off the Carolina coast accelerates eat-northeastward into the northwestern Atlantic ocean.

The system is likely to merge with a frontal boundary after it moves back into the ocean. Forecasters have given it a 30% chance to form in the next 7 days.

Florida’s wet weather from a tropical wave that moved up the coast and dropped 1-3 inches of rain setting daily records along the Space Coast has moved to the north.

The system prompted flood advisories up Florida’s east coast with the National Weather Service at one point Friday reporting a rain gauge in Fellsmere that measured 5 inches of rain.

For now, though, Florida is out of the tropical weather spotlight.

The hurricane season runs from June 1-Nov. 30.