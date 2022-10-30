Tropical depression likely to form soon in Caribbean, forecasters say

Shira Moolten, Angie DiMichele and Kenny Rosarion, South Florida Sun Sentinel
·1 min read

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A tropical depression is likely to form over the eastern Caribbean, and it could develop as soon as this weekend, the National Hurricane Center said.

The broad area of low pressure is bringing disorganized showers and thunderstorms to the far eastern Caribbean, stretching west-northwestward for several hundred miles, the center’s 8 p.m. Saturday outlook said.

Conditions are favorable for it to develop over the next few days, and forecasters expect it to form into a tropical depression this weekend or early next week, the outlook said. It will travel west or west-northwest over the central Caribbean.

It has a 70% chance of developing in the next five days, according to the Saturday update. Areas in the far eastern Caribbean, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico could see heavy rainfall over the weekend.

The storm currently poses no threat to Florida.

The weather service is also monitoring a second area near Bermuda over the western Atlantic, the outlook said. By late Saturday, its chances of developing will lessen as it reaches upper-level winds.

It has a 10% chance of developing in the next two to five days, the Saturday afternoon outlook said.

There have been six tropical storms, two hurricanes and two major hurricanes, Fiona and Ian, so far this season. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has predicted between two and six more hurricanes to form before the end of the season on Nov. 30

The next named storm will be Lisa.

———

Recommended Stories

  • American Airlines Pilot Poised To Receive 19% Pay Hike Over Two Years

    American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) has offered to increase the pay for its pilot by 19% over two years in a new contract. American pilots will get a 12% raise when the contract is signed, with another 5% hike after a year and another 2% after two years. The latest proposal compares the company's June offer to hike base pay by about 17% through 2024, which could cost the airline more than $2 billion, Reuters reported citing a draft agreement. The American Airlines pilot union board has yet

  • Fed on track for tens of billions in losses amid inflation fight

    The Federal Reserve’s aggressive campaign to rein in inflation leaves it on track for tens of billions, if not more, in losses over the next few years, central bank experts say. Those losses will not impede the central bank’s ability to conduct monetary policy but could over time expose it to friction on the political front. What’s more, getting a handle on how much money the Fed might lose is difficult given the highly unsettled economic outlook.

  • Nancy Pelosi's husband severely beaten with a hammer during an early-morning break-in

    The House Speaker's office said Paul Pelosi underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture and was treated for "serious injuries to his right arm and hands."

  • Column: Brady may join top 10 who should've stayed retired

    The passion and relentlessness that pushes someone to succeed at the highest levels can make the real world feel so unfulfilling. Which brings us to Tom Brady. Each week makes it more and more apparent that his stunning decision to return to the NFL after a 40-day retirement is one he'll come to regret.

  • U.S. data brings some encouraging signs for inflation-weary Fed

    Some hints that U.S. price pressures are beginning to ease even as overall inflation remains high could encourage Federal Reserve policymakers to opt for smaller interest rate increases after they deliver a fourth straight supersized hike next week. While the Commerce Department reported on Friday that underlying inflation pressures remained stubbornly high last month, the Labor Department's Employment Cost Index showed a considerable slowdown in private-sector wage growth in the third quarter - it rose 1.2% compared to 1.6% in the second quarter - suggesting the likelihood of a scenario of ever-rising wages pushing prices higher may be receding. Fed policymakers are keenly attentive to the ECI as one of the better measures of labor market slack and a predictor of core inflation.

  • THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'Beetlejuice' 34 years later

    The cult-classic film premiered three decades ago. Here's what actors like Winona Ryder, Michael Keaton, and Catherine O'Hara have been doing since.

  • China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier

    China reported 2,105 new COVID-19 infections on Oct. 29, of which 401 were symptomatic and 1,704 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday. That compared with 1,658 new infections on Oct. 28, of which 377 were symptomatic and 1,281 were asymptomatic, which China counts separately. As of Oct. 29, mainland China had confirmed 259,438 cases with symptoms.

  • A Beacon Minerals Limited (ASX:BCN) insider increased their holdings by 9.2% last year

    Viewing insider transactions for Beacon Minerals Limited's ( ASX:BCN ) over the last year, we see that insiders were...

  • HOUSE DIVIDED: Democrats turn on party leadership as midterm hopes fade despite supportive voting records

    Democrats at risk of losing their races in the November midterm elections are turning on Democratic Party leadership, and calling for them to be replaced.

  • Edmunds Took Its Ford Lightning and Rivian R1T to a Tractor Pull

    Electric pickup trucks are rad. They do all the stuff a truck is supposed to be good at, like hauling and pulling and generally making tons of torque, but they do it in near silence and without belching tons of black diesel smoke. Sure, they’re still in their infancy, but that isn’t stopping Edmunds.com’s Ryan ZumMallen from taking their long-term test Ford Lightning and Rivian R1T to a tractor pull in Northern California.

  • Disney World Has an Exclusive New Offer for Big Fans

    Disney fans are accustomed to waiting in lines for all the magical experiences at Walt Disney theme parks. A wait due to demand is not uncommon, as demand drives the whole theme park business not just for Disney. When time is money, Disney offers a way to get as many experiences crammed into a day as possible with the Disney Lightening Pass.

  • Daywatch: Lawsuit in Illinois could invalidate thousands of mail-in ballots

    Good morning, Chicago. A pending federal lawsuit, brought by a downstate Republican congressman and two GOP officials, could invalidate potentially tens of thousands of mailed general election ballots that are cast by Illinois voters, including military members serving overseas, and postmarked on or before this coming Election Day but received by election authorities afterward. The lawsuit, ...

  • Eye on the Tropics: Tracking two disturbances, one could become tropical depression

    There are two disturbances in the tropics right now.

  • High school football: City playoff pairings

    High school football: City playoff pairings for 2022.

  • Tropical Weather Forecast - October 29, 2022

    The National Hurricane Center is watching Invest-95L in the Caribbean. There is also some concern about a disturbance near Bermuda.

  • Tennessee-Kentucky halftime statistical leaders

    A look at Tennessee-Kentucky football halftime statistical leaders.

  • What Social Security Will Look Like in 2035

    The future of Social Security remains uncertain, forcing people to ask questions like, "Will Social Security run out?" According to the 2021 annual report from the Social Security board of trustees,...

  • 13 notable quotes from Dan Lanning following Oregon’s imperfect win vs. California

    "I think our team can play a lot more consistent at times," Lanning said Saturday. "I think our guys are hungry to improve."

  • 'This win goes to Coach Dooley': No. 1 Bulldogs down Florida day after Georgia legend's death

    The top-ranked Bulldogs defeated rival Florida for the fifth time in six years one day after the death of longtime Georgia coach Vince Dooley.

  • Wintry conditions to sweep through western US in coming days

    Fall started off dry for many in the West, but as the wet season nears, a change in the weather is set to bring rain, mountain snow and cooler conditions. It's been a rather dry start to autumn across the western U.S. Since mid-September. The dry conditions have spread from Seattle, which has received only 1.76 inches of rainfall, about 40% of normal, to Sacramento, California, where only 0.28 of an inch has fallen in the same time, a mere 36% of average. All of Washington and over 99% of Oregon