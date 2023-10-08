Tropical depression likely to form this week, hurricane center says

The National Hurricane Center said a system that formed off the coast of Africa this weekend is likely to become the season’s next tropical depression or storm.

The low-latitude tropical wave is located several hundred miles south-southeast of the Cape Verde Islands in the Atlantic producing a large are of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

“Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression is likely to form by midweek while it moves westward to west-northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlantic,” forecasters said.

The NHC gives it a 30% to form in the next two days and 80% chance in the next seven.

If it were to develop into a named storm, it could become Tropical Storm Sean.

While only the 18th letter used so far out of the 21 initial letters in the World Meteorological Organization’s list of storm names, it would be the 19th official system of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season due to an unnamed subtropical storm that formed in January.

The official season runs through Nov. 30, but any tropical or subtropical system that forms in the calendar year would be included in the year’s total.