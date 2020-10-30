Tropical depression may form in the Caribbean Sea over the weekend, forecasters say

Forecasters are watching a tropical wave in the Atlantic that has a high chance of forming into a tropical depression this weekend or early next week.

The system was dumping rain over the Lesser Antilles and the eastern Caribbean Sea early Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters said the system has a 70% of formation during the weekend and an 80% of formation through the next five days. The system is currently not a threat to Florida.

“Conditions are conducive for further development of this system,” forecasters wrote.

If the tropical wave strengthens into a tropical storm it would be Eta, the 28th named storm of the season. This would tie the 2020 hurricane season with the record-breaking 2005 hurricane season, which saw 28 storms.

Meanwhile, the hurricane center issued its last advisory Thursday afternoon for post-tropical cyclone Zeta while the system went offshore and entered the mid-Atlantic coast toward the western Atlantic.