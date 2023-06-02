Tropical depression to remain off Florida, hurricane center says

Tropical Depression Two, which formed Thursday afternoon on the first day of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, continued to meander south through the Gulf of Mexico on Friday.

Forecasts from the National Hurricane Center Friday morning said the depression is expected to remain offshore and have only minimal impact in Florida or any land area. However, the NHC said a short-lived tropical storm could still develop as the depression drifts south in the Gulf.

Even if the depression doesn't become Tropical Storm Arlene, Florida residents may see 1 to 2 inches of rain, with up to 5 inches possible in some locations, through Saturday. The rain wouldn't be directly related to the depression, forecasters said.

Forecasts, definitions, and preparation: Everything to know about hurricane season 2023.

What about the West Coast? It has a powerful protection from hurricanes. Could climate change weaken it?

Who will be impacted by the depression?

"Increasing northerly winds will tend to keep the center of the storm and most of the concentrated area of rain offshore of the Florida Peninsula," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.

Heavy, gusty thunderstorms — mainly during the afternoon and evening hours — and rough surf along the beaches of Florida's western coast can be expected into this weekend, according to AccuWeather. The rain is not directly related to the depression, the National Weather Service said.

As TD2 slides southward to the west of the Florida Peninsula, the pattern remains much of the same. Afternoon thunderstorms that will contain gusty winds and heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/wZWaMgOkfM — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) June 2, 2023

A flood watch is in effect across portions of South and Southeast Florida, according to the National Weather Service Miami.

Tropical Depression Two is moving slightly faster southward in the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to degenerate within 36 hours.

Why is the depression moving south?

For Floridians, it's very unusual to see a forecast with a storm tracking southward in the Gulf of Mexico, but weak, disorganized systems can keep forecasters guessing.

"Marginal systems outside the peak of the season in marginal environments can move in mysterious ways," said James Franklin, a retired chief of the hurricane specialist unit at the National Hurricane Center.

A NOAA GOES EAST satellite image of Tropical Depression Two from Friday morning, June 2. The depression is moving southward and expected to dissipate on Saturday.

Why would Arlene be the second storm of the season?

While the first named storm of the 2023 season will be Arlene, it will actually be the second storm of the season. A system in January was classified in May as a subtropical storm. Since the classification came during a post analysis, it did not get a name and will be documented as "Unnamed."

Hurricane outlook for 2023: NOAA announces prediction for how many hurricanes will form

When does a system become a tropical depression or tropical storm?

Both a tropical depression and tropical storm have a rotating, organized system of clouds and thunderstorms and a closed low-level circulation, according to NOAA.

Tropical depression: A tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 38 mph or less.

Tropical storm: A tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph.

Here's the forecast for the rest of the U.S.

While Florida endures a soggy stretch of weather, unusual warmth and hazy, smoky skies will be the main weather story across much of the northern tier of the nation due in part to wildfires that continue to rage in Canada. Air quality alerts are in effect for large chunks of the Upper Midwest and Northeast.

Meanwhile, western Texas is at risk of severe thunderstorms Friday afternoon. "The hazards associated with these thunderstorms are frequent lightning, severe thunderstorm wind gusts, hail, and a few tornadoes," the weather service said. The hail could be as big as softballs, the Storm Prediction Center said.

Heavy rain is also forecast in the Texas Panhandle, which could lead to flooding.

Weather radar: Watch Tropical Depression Two

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY NETWORK: Tropical depression to remain off Florida, hurricane center says