Tropical Depression Seven forms in Atlantic, likely to become Tropical Storm Fiona soon

Tropical Depression Seven formed Wednesday morning in the central Atlantic Ocean, and forecasters at the National Hurricane Center said the system will likely become Tropical Storm Fiona later in the day or on Thursday.

It would be the sixth named storm of what's been a rather quiet and uneventful 2022 Atlantic hurricane season thus far.

The depression was moving to the west at 13 mph and packing sustained winds of 35 mph, just 4 mph below the threshold for it to be considered a tropical storm, AccuWeather senior meteorologist Courtney Travis said.

As of late afternoon Wednesday, the depression was located about 745 miles east of the Leeward Islands, and tropical storm watches could be issued later Wednesday, the Hurricane Center said.

The forecast track of Tropical Depression Seven shows it strengthening into a tropical storm before moving toward the Leeward Islands.

Heading toward Puerto Rico, Leeward Islands

“On the forecast track, the center of the system is forecast to move through the Leeward Islands on Friday or Friday night and be near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend,” the Hurricane Center said.

"With warm waters and a lack of disruptive wind shear, the environment ahead of this tropical depression will be primed for further strengthening through Friday," said AccuWeather senior meteorologist Adam Douty.

Drenching downpours

The most widespread impact of this system will be drenching downpours, according to AccuWeather. Rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches could bring localized flooding from the islands of Guadeloupe and Antigua, through the British and U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico to the Dominican Republic.

Although the system is forecast to strengthen over the coming days, current predictions keep it well below hurricane strength. Wind shear in the Gulf of Mexico and southwest Atlantic could limit strengthening of the system.

No threat to South Florida 'at this time'

The system is no threat to South Florida "at this time," according to the National Weather Service in Miami.

However, the agency encouraged residents to review hurricane plans and supplies since the peak period of hurricane season lasts until mid-October.

Contributing: The Associated Press; Cheryl McCloud, the Palm Beach Post

