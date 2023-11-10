Tropical disturbance could form in the Caribbean Sea. What the forecast says

A tropical disturbance could form in the Caribbean Sea and slowly get stronger, the National Hurricane Center said Friday in its latest update.

“A broad area of low pressure could form in the southwestern Caribbean Sea by the middle of next week,” the center said in its 7 a.m. advisory. “Some gradual development of this system is possible thereafter while it moves little.”

The soon-to-be system has a low chance of forming into something stronger like a tropical depression or a tropical storm.

▪ Formation chance through 48 hours: 0%

▪ Formation chance through seven days: 20%

Will it impact Florida?

It’s too early to say whether the disturbance will impact the Sunshine State.