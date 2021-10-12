A tropical disturbance has moved just south of Haiti. There’s another east of the Caribbean

Forecasters are watching two tropical disturbances in the Atlantic, one of which was just south of Haiti on Monday and was expected to reach the southeastern Bahamas by midweek.

Though the environment the tropical wave near Haiti will face in the next few days is not likely to support its development, the tropical wave could gradually develop Wednesday when it nears the southeastern Bahamas, forecasters said. It is expected to bring heavy rain and winds to areas such as Puerto Rico, Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

A second tropical wave is on a path toward the Caribbean. It is forecast to bring heavy rain over parts of the Virgin Islands and surrounding areas as it travels west-northwest at 15 mph. However, strong upper level winds Tuesday will likely hinder its chances of developing, according to experts.

Both tropical disturbances have low odds of developing within the next five days, the hurricane center said Monday.

With roughly six weeks left in hurricane season, which runs through Nov. 30, activity in the tropics could heat up again.

If one more storm or hurricane were to form this season, 2021 would rank third in the record books for the most named storms to develop in one hurricane season. Wanda is the only name remaining on this year’s list of official storm names.

Only twice before, in 2005 and 2020, was the list of storm names entirely used in a hurricane season, according to AccuWeather.

Forecasters had also been watching a large area of low pressure near the Carolinas since last week. It is no longer forecast to develop, but will bring storms to the Outer Banks in North Carolina on Monday, according to the hurricane center.

———